Your detailed 4th of July fireworks forecast

We’re starting our Fourth of July with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit more humid through the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

While we’re not expecting a washout Thursday, there will be a few isolated showers and storms in your holiday forecast this afternoon and this evening. Don’t cancel your plans. Instead, have a backup plan for any outdoor activities. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Toward fireworks time Thursday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. It will be warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

The threat for rain will increase overnight Thursday into Friday. Some storms are possible, especially through the first half of the day. A couple of storms could stick around into the early afternoon Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Keep your umbrella handy for Saturday. An approaching cold front will increase our storm chances to 60% Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will be humid.

A shower is possible early Sunday, but the big weather story by then will be the heat. In fact, high temperatures will be near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

We’re also watching Beryl as it continues churning through the Caribbean Sea. The storm is headed toward the Yucatan Peninsula soon with an additional landfall in Mexico or Texas by the weekend.