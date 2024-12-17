What terms did Connecticut residents Google the most in 2024?

As the year draws to a close, Google has released data on some of the most popular search terms of 2024.

Calling it the #yearinsearch, Google Trends has listed the most searched items of the year, from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and more.

The data includes not just global and national trending topics, but also the ability to focus on specific regions - allowing a chance for people in Connecticut to see trending topics for their specific section of the country.

Global

People: Donald Trump, Princess Catherine, Kamala Harris, Imane Khelif, Joe Biden

News: U.S. Election, Excessive heat, Olympics, Hurricane Milton

Passings: Liam Payne, Toby Keith, O.J. Simpson, Shannen Doherty, Akira Toriyama

United States

Top Searches: Election, Donald Trump, Connections, New York Yankees, Kamala Harris

People: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, JD Vance, Joe Biden, Princess Catherine

News: Election, Copa América, Olympics, Hurricane Milton, Paralympics

Musicians: Usher, Diddy, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Justin Timberlake

Connecticut - Hartford & New Haven area

Olympians: Simone Biles, Scottie Scheffler, Anthony Edwards, Jannik Sinner, Imane Khelif

Songs: "Thick of It" by KSI, "Euphoria" by Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, "Too Sweet" by Hozier, "Good Luck, Baby!" by Chappell Roan

Matches: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, LA Dodgers vs. NY Yankees, Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers, UConn Huskies vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Ravens vs. Chiefs

Searches using the "near me" term: Solar eclipse glasses near me, Drive-in movie theatre near me, Earthquake near me, Food near me open now, Bottle redemption near me

Trends for the greater New York area (including Stamford) were similar to Connecticut, though Taylor Swift made it onto the Songs search, and search terms for voting/elections ranked high in "near me" Google searches.