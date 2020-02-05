Local
New Hampshire

Youth Parole Officer Kept Job Amid Child Abuse Investigation

James Woodlock continued to work at New Hampshire detention center amid allegations

A former employee of a New Hampshire youth detention center continued working with children in a state job for nine months after police began investigating allegations that he held a boy down while colleagues raped him in 1998.

The state attorney general's office told The Associated Press that James Woodlock went on leave from his position as a juvenile probation and parole officer in November 2017. That's well after David Meehan told police he had been abused in the 1990s at the center in Manchester.

Woodlock declined to comment. He is a defendant in a class-action lawsuit filed Jan. 11.

