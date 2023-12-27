dorchester

Youth shot in Dorchester

Investigators said they were called to Bellevue Street around 3 p.m. and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A youth was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Investigators said they were called to Bellevue Street around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who they described as a juvenile, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

