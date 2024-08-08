Zildjian enters fifth century of cymbal-making with a crash

The process of combining copper, tin and silver is still a closely guarded family secret at the Avedis Zildjian Co., known better as simply by the name seen on drum cymbals everywhere: "Zildjian."

The oldest manufacturer of musical instruments in the world, Zildjian was founded in Constantinople (now Istanbul) in 1623.

The 401-year-old company has manufactured its world-renowned cymbals in Massachusetts since 1928, first in Quincy and currently in Norwell.

The casting produced by the company possess a unique musical quality and tone, sought after by generations of the world’s top drummers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal