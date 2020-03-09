Local
house fire

Man Found Dead Following House Fire in NH

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Fire officials in New Hampshire say a man was found dead following a house fire in Fitzwilliam.

Firefighters said they arrived at the home at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to find heavy smoke and fire at the single-family residence.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Local

Mystic Generating Station 1 hour ago

Workers at Mass. Power Plant Go on Strike

traffic woes 1 hour ago

Boston Drivers Lose More Than Six Days A Year to Traffic: Study

 A woman at the home was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One dog was rescued, but another dog and four cats died.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

Fire departments from Troy, Richmond, Winchester, Swanzey, Rindge, Jaffrey and Keene assisted, as well as firefighters from Royalston and Winchendon in Massachusetts.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

house firefire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us