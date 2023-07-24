Matt Judon hopes to finish NFL career with Patriots

Matt Judon has anchored the New England Patriots defense since signing with the team in 2021. If the star edge rusher has it his way, that will remain the case for the rest of his NFL career.

Despite disappointing results in his first two Patriots seasons, Judon has grown to love playing in Foxboro. But his desire to retire a Patriot extends beyond football. For the four-time Pro Bowler, experiences off the field have made New England a place he enjoys calling home.

For example, Judon took some time before the start of training camp to take up a new hobby: glassblowing. He caught up with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche at Gather Glass, a glassblowing studio in Providence R.I., to discuss that experience and his love for New England.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I don't ever want to leave. I'm finding stuff like this and making it my home, being part of the community," Judon told Roche. "I want to retire here. I love it."

The feeling is likely mutual. Judon has been arguably the Patriots' best and most consistent player since signing his four-year, $54.5 million contract. He was one of the few bright spots of the Patriots' disappointing 2022 season as he finished fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks.

Judon, who turns 31 next month, is under contract with New England through the 2024 campaign. As for the upcoming season, he shared a message for his Patriots teammates ahead of training camp.

"When you come out there, just know you're there. You're not on vacation no more," he said. "You are on the field and aware and conscious of which is which, what is being asked of you and what needs to be done.

"Everyone has to be aware of the playbook, their assignments, and be ready," Judon added.

Judon and the rest of the Patriots' veterans are scheduled to report to camp on Tuesday. New England's first training camp practices are set for Wednesday.