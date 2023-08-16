Matthew Berry explains why Hunter Henry is intriguing fantasy football TE

Hunter Henry followed up an impressive debut 2021 season for the New England Patriots with an underwhelming 2022 campaign. Will the veteran tight end rediscover his old form and rank among the top 10 fantasy football tight ends during the 2023 NFL season?

NBC Sports analyst and fantasy football guru Matthew Berry is bullish on Henry's chances of being a productive fantasy tight end. He explained why on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast with NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry.

🔊 Next Pats: Zeke Elliott is the PERFECT complement to Rhamondre Stevenson | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I'm going to call it right now. I think Hunter Henry has a great year," Berry said. "I'm with you there. He's not being drafted as (a top 10 tight end). People actually are drafting Mike Gesicki ahead of Hunter Henry. Now, the injury may change that, but up until like a day ago, Gesicki was going ahead of Hunter Henry in drafts, and I think that's a mistake.

"Hunter Henry very quietly led the team in end zone targets last year. There's a connection there. I understand he's having a strong camp. I really like Hunter Henry this season."

Henry caught nine touchdown passes in 2021. That total dropped all the way to two last season even though he played in all 17 games.

In fairness to Henry, the Patriots' QB situation had its challenges and the offensive line didn't meet expectations last season. The offensive coaching was a disaster, too, and that was fixed in the offseason with the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator.

Henry has averaged 51.5 receptions, 594 receiving yards and five touchdowns per season from 2019 through 2022. He's worth owning in every fantasy league if he hits those averages in 2023.

Henry's chemistry with Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones is important. There's a reason why Jones has looked in Henry's direction so often in the red zone over the last two seasons. There's a strong level of trust there.

O'Brien also has a history of maximizing production of tight ends. For example, when O'Brien was Patriots offensive coordinator in 2011, Rob Gronkowski tallied 1,347 receiving yards and set a tight end record with 17 touchdown receptions. New England's other tight end that season was Aaron Hernandez, who posted 79 catches for 910 yards and seven touchdowns.

So, even if Gesicki doesn't miss many (or any) games this season, O'Brien should still be able to construct offensive schemes where multiple tight ends are productive. Obviously, Henry and Gesicki aren't as talented as the Gronkowski/Hernandez duo was, but O'Brien knows how to put these tight ends in positions to succeed.

It also should be noted that Henry is in the final year of his contract. He'll be plenty motivated to have a great season and cash in as a free agent next offseason.

Henry won't be one of the first five tight ends taken in your league's draft. He's not an elite player. But there are plenty of factors that could make him a top 10, 12 or 15 player at the position this season.

Also in this episode: