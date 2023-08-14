Cabrera appreciated ‘awesome' ovation from Red Sox fans at Fenway Park

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is in his 21st and final season as an MLB player, and Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox was his last time playing at historic Fenway Park.

Cabrera stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning for his final at-bat and received a standing ovation from Red Sox fans. It was a great moment and a well-deserved tribute to the future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Check out the cool scene in the video below:

Standing ovation for Miguel Cabrera as he steps to the plate at Fenway Park for the final time. ❤️



Cabrera, who also was honored in a ceremony before the game, very much appreciated the ovation.

"Awesome. That’ll be in my memory my whole life," Cabrera told veteran sports writer Ken Powtak after the Tigers' 6-3 loss Sunday afternoon. "I really appreciate the fans in Boston doing that. It was pretty awesome. I didn’t expect that. They love baseball here. They love sports here in Boston."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also commended the fans for giving Cabrera a proper send-off.

"That was great. These people, they get it," Cora said, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. "They understand the history of the game. There are certain days that you’re like, ‘Oh, come on, the wave?’ and all the stuff when we’re down by a lot. But they understand the history of the game. It was a cool moment."

Cabrera won the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins and has spent the last 16 seasons with the Tigers. He won back-to-back American League MVP awards in 2012 and 2013, as well as the Triple Crown in 2012. Cabrera also has four batting titles, 12 All-Star selections and seven Silver Sluggers on his resume.