Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion, 6th largest lottery prize ever

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, growing to $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, lottery officials announced.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status the sixth-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night's drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.1 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $550.2 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m ET.