Armed Intruder Detained at Joint Base Andrews After Vehicle Skips Checkpoint

A teenager was detained and another person was still at large after a vehicle drove through the security checkpoint on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday, authorities said Sunday night.

The apparent security breach occurred shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris and several cabinet secretaries were on base, according to officials.

At about 9 p.m., one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the base’s main gate, officials from Joint Base Andrews said in a press release.

“The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle,” the release reads.

Two people fled the vehicle. One person, a 17-year-old, was caught with a weapon. Another person is still on the loose, authorities said. They said they found evidence indicating the missing suspect left the grounds.

Harris' office said all cabinet members were safely off of the premises and that her staffers were also all safely gone. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Donald Remy had also been traveling with her, according to her office.

No shots were fired in the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"I am incredibly proud of the quick actions of our Defenders to immediately deploy the barriers to stop last night's stolen vehicle and then apprehend one of the individuals that had a weapon," said Col. Tyler Schaff, 316th Wing and Joint Base Andrews installation commander, in a statement. "The Defenders handled the intense situation with discipline and calm professionalism."

Schaff said units from Prince George’s County Police, Maryland State Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Office of Special Investigation also responded to assist.

The main gate was closed for about six hours after the incident. Base traffic was diverted to the Virginia gate during the closure. The main gate reopened about 3 a.m..

The 17-year-old suspect remains in custody.