1 Dead, 1 Critical in Second Shooting at Grambling State University

One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday at Grambling State University in Louisiana just days after a person was killed in a similar incident on campus.

A shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the quad area at Grambling State University, located between Monroe and Shreveport, according to a statement from the school Sunday. One person, who was not an enrolled student, died and seven others were injured, authorities said.

One person is in critical condition and the others suffered non-life threatening injuries according to Louisiana State Police.

GramFam, now the is the time to be Unapologetically Unified as we rally to comfort one another after this morning’s incident. The campus has been cleared for normal operations, however, homecoming events scheduled for 10/17 have been canceled along w/classes on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/eTI0ssCOgI — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 17, 2021

