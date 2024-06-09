1 dead, 1 critically injured when deer collides with motorcycle in Middletown, Conn.

One person has died and another person is critically injured after a deer collided with their motorcycle in Middletown on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Randolph Road near Zoars Pond around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident.

In the area, police said they learned the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Thiede, had hit a guardrail on Randolph Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger on Thiede's motorcycle, identified as a 49-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries to her chest and upper arm. She was transported to Hartford Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

According to police, witnesses reported that Thiede and his passenger were traveling westbound on Randolph Road when a deer suddenly jumped out of the field at Zoars Pond. It is believed Thiede did not have time to react and collided with the deer.

After colliding with the deer, investigators said Thiede lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the guardrail on the road.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sanford at (860) 638-4061.

This is one of several crashes involving deer in Connecticut in the last few weeks.