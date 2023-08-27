1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Bridgeport, Conn. shooting

One person has died and another person is injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Pembroke Street and Arctic Street around 2:50 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 26-year-old Bridgeport man on the sidewalk, just south of the intersection. The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter activation, authorities said dispatchers received information about a second person at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The 23-year-old Stratford man was reportedly injured while at the intersection of Pembroke Street an Arctic Street. He is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, there were multiple shooters involved in the incident and it appears both victims were targeted.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Coyne at (203) 581-5223 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

The investigation is active and ongoing.