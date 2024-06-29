Two people are dead, including suspected gunman, after shots are fired at a Virginia gym

A victim and suspected gunman died after a shooting at a gym Saturday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

A shooter opened fire about 4 p.m. at Onelife Fitness on Hooffs Run Drive, just off of Eisenhower Avenue.

Two men were taken to hospitals, police said. Both men, including the suspected shooter, succumbed to their injuries, police said.

About 60 people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and ran out the front and back of the building.

“We live in a day and time now where we have to be vigilant – not just law enforcement but homeowners, people who are just trying to go to 7-Eleven, going to the gym,” Alexandria Office of Communications Director Ebony Fleming said. “Unfortunately, this is the day and time that we live in, and just being aware of our surroundings, that’s all that we can do.”

It wasn't yet clear what led up to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, police said.