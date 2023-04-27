1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in South Hadley Crash

A 21-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old was seriously hurt after a crash in South Hadley, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Police said it happened around 7 a.m. when the driver, the 19-year-old, apparently crossed the center line on River Lodge Road and crashed into a tree. The passenger, the 21-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Bay State Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and it remains under investigation by South Hadley Police as well as State Police troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

No other details were immediately available.