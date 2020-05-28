Boston

Violent Night in Boston: 1 Dead, 6 Others Shot or Stabbed

Two separate incidents were reported around midnight on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

One person has died and at least five others were shot in a violent incident just before midnight Wednesday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Two others were also injured in another incident around the same time on Massachusetts Avenue.

"After making it through Memorial Day without a homicide for the second year in a row, we had a violent night," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The first incident occurred outside 5 Ames St., according to Boston police. Five adult males were found with gunshot wounds, and one died at the hospital. The condition of the other shooting victims was not immediately known.

"It's unfortunate that another person has lost their life at this time," Gross said. "We are working with the DA to stop this senseless violence."

A spokesperson for Boston EMS confirmed that multiple units responded to the incident but referred any further questions to Boston police.

Police said there was another report of one person who was shot and another stabbed on Massachusetts Avenue at roughtly the same time. Both people took themselves to a local hospital. It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related in any way.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation into both incidents remains active.

