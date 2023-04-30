lawrence

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Lawrence House Party Shooting

Prosecutors did not announce any arrests, but do not believe the shooting on Royal Street was a random act of violence

tlmd_lawrence_police
Twitter/@LawrencePolice

One person is dead and five were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in a house party in Lawrence, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The incident took place about 3 a.m. at a house on Royal Street near Smith Street, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Six people were shot and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one of the victims died, according to prosecutors. Two of the people were flown by helicopter to Boston hospitals for treatment.

Prosecutors did not announce any arrests, but do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. The victims weren't immediately identified.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

This article tagged under:

lawrencedeath investigationshootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us