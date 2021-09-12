Shrewsbury

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree in Shrewsbury

The driver, identified by state police as Andrew St. Denis, 26, of Stow, was pronounced dead at the scene

By Marc Fortier

A man is dead after crashing his car into a tree in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

State police said the single-car crash was reported at 8:23 p.m. on the Exit 26B ramp from Interstate 290 west.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord lost control of the car on the ramp and drove into the infield of the ramp, where he struck a tree.

The driver, identified by state police as Andrew St. Denis, 26, of Stow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

More Massachusetts stories

Andover 20 mins ago

1 Killed, 3 Others Injured in Multi-Car Crash on I-93 in Andover

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Teens in Mass. Communities Hardest Hit by COVID Among Least Vaccinated

This article tagged under:

ShrewsburyStowAndrew St. Denisi-290
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us