1 dead after crash in Stratford, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

One person has died after a crash in Stratford early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Surf Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one person had serious injuries.

The person was taken to the hospital where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The Stratford Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone in the area should expect traffic delays and road closures for several hours.

If you have any information about the crash, you're urged to contact police at (203) 385-4158.

