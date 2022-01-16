1 Dead After Fire at Multi-Family Home in Watertown, Conn.

One person has died after a fire at a multi-family home in Watertown late Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Main Street in the Oakville section of town shortly before midnight after getting a report of a structure fire.
Police said the home is a multi-family home with three levels.
When crews arrived, they said they found the home engulfed in fire.
One person was found dead, according to police. The person's identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.