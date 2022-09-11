1 Dead After Motorboat Flips at Grand Canyon National Park

One person has died after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.

The boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday and emergency medical personnel treated and transported injured patients, park officials said.

Today at 2:12 p.m., we received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid. One fatality has been confirmed; SAR is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available.

It was unclear how many people on the motorboat were injured and park officials didn’t immediately send any updates Sunday.

Park officials said the motorboat flipped at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island in the middle of the river that divides the river into left and right channels.

John Dillon, the executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association that represents the outfitters permitted in the canyon, said the boat flipped on a technical rapid when it came up against a rock.

Dillon said some passengers decided against continuing the trip, which was operated by Western River Expeditions.

The rapid is known for a large rock island that splits the left and right portions of the channel, making it dangerous for rafters, according to the website GoRafting.com.

"You can get into trouble here by failing to make the move around the rock island and flipping off of this feature," the site notes.

The death comes about a week after a backpacker died on the park's Thunder River Trail last Sunday, when temperatures in the park's inner canyon rose to more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the park.