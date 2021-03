One person has died after a shooting in New Haven on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Clifton Street and Lenox Street.

According to police, a gunshot victim has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died.

Officers remain at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.