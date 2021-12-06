1 Dead Following New Bedford Fire

One person was killed in a fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Hemlock Street around 5 a.m., according to WJAR-TV.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment. A resident, 65-year-old Daniel Dupont, was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A second person was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation. Twelve people were displaced as a result of the blaze.
No further information was immediately available.