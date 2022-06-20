1 Dead in Fire on Francis Avenue in Hartford

A person died in a fire on Francis Avenue in Hartford Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 7:30 a.m.

Arriving crews encountered heavy fire coming from the second floor of the building.

Fire Chief Rodney Barco said firefighters tried to get into the second floor but were kept back by the flames. They were forced to fight the fire from outside the structure, he said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the fire was under control, they searched the second-floor apartment and found a victim inside, according to Barco. The victim appeared to be a woman, he said.

Two other people were able to escape the fire safely.

The building housed a business on the first floor with the apartment above it.