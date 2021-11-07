1 Dead, Several Injured After 6-Vehicle Crash on I-91 South in Meriden

One person has died and several others are injured after a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Saturday afternoon.

State police said six vehicles were traveling southbound on I-91 near exit 18 around 3 p.m. when traffic started to slow ahead.

As traffic started to slow, investigators said the vehicle that was furthest back continued moving forward and hit the vehicle in front of it, causing the first vehicle to rollover and land in the right lane of the highway.

That crash then caused the other vehicles in front to rear end the vehicles in front of them, investigators said.

The driver of the vehicle that was second to the back was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. He has been identified as 30-year-old Jarquis Tyrell Johnson, of Middletown.

Multiple other drivers and several passengers of the vehicles involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The highway was closed for about five hours on Saturday afternoon while police investigated the crash. It remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bavolacco at Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or at Gina.Bavolacco@ct.gov.