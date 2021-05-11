Person of Interest in New London Arson is Father of Baby Killed in Norwich Dog Attack: PD

Police are searching for a person of interest after a home was intentionally set on fire in New London on Tuesday morning. Authorities said the man they are searching for is the father of a baby who was killed by a dog in Norwich yesterday.

Crews were called to the multi-family home on Rosemary Street in New London around 4 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When crews arrived, they said there was fire showing from the first floor porch and windows that was quickly spreading to the upper floors.

Four people were taken out of the home. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The New London Fire Marshal's Office and New London Police Department are currently working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, police said. Authorities have classified the fire as arson.

Police are currently looking to talk to a person of interest, identified as 32-year-old Timothy Settles, in connection with the fire investigation.

Authorities said Settles was the last person who was at the door of the New London home before the fire started.

Settles is described as a man who is 6-foot 4-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds and unshaven. Authorities said he has a scar on his forehead. He may be driving a white BMW with a New York registration.

According to police, Settles is the father of a 1-month-old child who was killed in a dog attack in Norwich yesterday.

Norwich police say a 1-month-old baby was killed in a dog attack in Norwich.

The infant was attacked by the family's dog at a home on McKinley Avenue around 8:40 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.

The investigation is active and ongoing.