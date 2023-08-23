Police search for multiple shooters after 3 were shot in Bridgeport, Conn.

Police are investigating a large crime scene and looking for multiple shooters after three people were shot in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

One of the victims is in critical condition, police said, and investigators found that more than 30 rounds had been fired.

The investigation started around 10:50 p.m. when ShotSpotter went off and reports came in that several people had been shot.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue and found a 38-year-old Bridgeport woman who had been shot in the leg and a 50-year-old Bridgeport man who had been shot in the face.

The man and woman were transported to the hospital and both are reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

A 32-year-old Wethersfield man who was shot in the torso had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and police said he is listed in critical condition.

That vehicle had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Charles Street and Main Street, but kept going until arriving at the hospital, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said they found a large crime scene on Park Avenue between Washington Terrace and Wood Avenue, which extended into the parking lot of the Gulf Gas Station at Park Avenue and Wood Avenue.

Police are looking for multiple shooters and they are asking for help from the public to solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233 or the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.