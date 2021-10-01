Live Coverage: No Students Injured in Houston-Area School Shooting; 1 in Custody

No students were injured when a former student opened fire inside a southwest Houston charter school Friday morning, injuring a school employee, authorities say.

Houston Chief of Police Troy Finner said Friday afternoon a man approached the glass doors of the YES Prep Southwest Secondary charter school armed with a rifle and fired through the door to get into the building. Once inside the man fired at an employee, hitting the person in the back.

Finner said the gunman, who was in the school when police arrived minutes later, surrendered without incident when approached by police.

It's not yet clear if the employee who was shot was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department provided first aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

School officials told police the gunman, who was only identified as a 25-year-old Black man, was a former student at the school. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

Houston police searched the school and confirmed there were no other injured people in the building and no evidence that the gunman had an accomplice.

