1 Injured in Serious Crash in East Boston

One person was injured in a serious crash in East Boston on Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the McClellan Highway northbound. A photo from the scene showed that only the burned out wreckage of one vehicle remained.

Breaking: Serious crash on McClellan Highway Northbound. East Boston traffic around this area is very slow. Working on more details. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/r6P7ucgCW8 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 22, 2020

Aerial images from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a large area of the roadway blocked off.

BREAKING: @SkyRangerEd over what appears to be a serious crash in East Boston on McClellan Highway. pic.twitter.com/Dqm6wbkiUI — Dan Stein (@DanS_journalism) May 22, 2020

Traffic around the area is reportedly very slow.

Boston EMS confirmed one victim was taken to a local burn center. Boston police confirmed there were injuries, but had no additional information.

About 2,000 customers are without power in the area of the crash, according to Eversource.