1 Injured in Serious Crash in East Boston

One victim was taken to a local burn center with injuries

By Marc Fortier

One person was injured in a serious crash in East Boston on Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the McClellan Highway northbound. A photo from the scene showed that only the burned out wreckage of one vehicle remained.

Aerial images from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed a large area of the roadway blocked off.

Traffic around the area is reportedly very slow.

Boston EMS confirmed one victim was taken to a local burn center. Boston police confirmed there were injuries, but had no additional information.

About 2,000 customers are without power in the area of the crash, according to Eversource.

