1 Killed, 11 Hurt at Dallas Outdoor Concert: Police

One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said.

At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that during the concert, one person fired a gun into the air, then another unknown individual fired a gun in the crowd's direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police say that 11 other individuals were shot during the concert. All the people who were hurt were taken to hospitals either by ambulance or by private vehicles. One person was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition. Three of the people hurt are minors, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Gilmore's mother told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth her son rarely attended large gatherings but said he felt safe because the concert had promoted the police department's presence.

A DPD spokesperson said Sunday it is looking into whether the department had assigned units at the concert as part of its ongoing investigation.

This is the second shooting of this severity to occur in Southern Dallas in the last three weeks.

At least 10 people were injured and one person died on March 19 when someone opened fire outside an event center in Dallas, police said.

When we hear a news report about an “active shooter,” it triggers an emotional response. But what exactly do the police and FBI mean when they refer to an active shooter? In this installment of LXplanation, we define a term that has become all too common as mass shootings and gun crime have surged in the U.S.

The shooting occurred at a venue called The Space Dallas, where someone fired at least 30 shots into the large crowd, hitting at least 10 people, police said.

"I really want them to catch whose doing this because innocent people are getting hurt," said Dominique Wilson, whose 18-year-old son Anthony was killed in that shooting.

She heard news of what happened on Sunday, which instantly brought back memories of what she recently experienced.

"When I saw that video of what happened at the trail ride it brought tears to my eyes," said Wilson. "These are innocent people, these innocent young adults that do not deserve any of this."

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate what prompted the shooting.

In statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the shooting “horrific and unacceptable.”

“Public safety remains our top priority, and I will be conferring with Police Chief Eddie Garcia to see what more can be done to stop this kind of violence in our city," Johnson said.

Another mass shooting, this one in Sacramento, California, occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday. Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, leaving six people dead and at least a dozen injured.