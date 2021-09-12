1 Killed, 3 Others Injured in Multi-Car Crash on I-93 in Andover

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 93 south in Andover, Massachusetts.

State police said they responded to the crash at 2:17 a.m. Preliminary investigation showed that a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by a 52-year-old man from Lawrence was headed south on I-93 when it struck a 2011 Honda Accord driven by a 32-year-old woman from Malden.

The collision forced the Honda off the right side of the road into the tree line, and the Sienna became disabled in the middle travel lane. The Sienna then hit a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by a 64-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene. The driver of the Accord was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Sienna was not injured, but two passengers in the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman from Lawrence were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the victim and the others involved in the crash have not been released.

The southbound travel lanes of I-93 were closed for over three hours to allow for accident scene reconstruction and cleanup. The crash remains under investigation by state police.