1 Killed, 7 Wounded in Shooting Near Fort Valley State

The shooting incident happened at an off-campus party in Fort Valley, GA

The GA Bureau of Investigation investigates the scene of a shooting at an off-campus party.
A shooting at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University killed one person and wounded seven others, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Saturday.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says Tyler French, 27, died Saturday around 3 a.m., Macon television station WMAZ reported. The GBI says French was not a student at Fort Valley State.

Several other victims were taken to hospitals, Rooks told the station.

In the wake of the overnight shooting, Fort Valley State spokesperson Mechel McCrary said the school’s homecoming parade, scheduled for Saturday morning, has been canceled.

