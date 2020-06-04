1 Killed, Another Injured in Dorchester Shooting Incident

One man is dead and another injured after shooting incident in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood early Thursday.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 68 Whitfield Street. At the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the hospital. The other was determined to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police are investigating. No further information was available about the people involved or the nature of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.