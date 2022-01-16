1 Killed in Crash on I-395 North in Norwich, Conn.

One person has died after a crash on Interstate 395 north in Norwich on Sunday.

State police said emergency crews responded to a crash on I-395 north near exits 14 to 16. around 7:30 a.m.

According to firefighters, the vehicle involved in the crash was found with extremely heavy damage at the tree line and the front end of the car was found along with the motor at the Jersey barrier.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

Crews said they used thermal imaging cameras to make sure no passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

Part of the highway was closed on Sunday, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.