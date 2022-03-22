1 Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight in Agawam

The cause of the accident remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 57 in Agawam, Massachusetts, overnight.

State police said they responded to the crash around 3:40 a.m. on Route 57 westbound at the Gardner Street overpass.

They said preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Lincoln Navigator was driving west on Route 57 when it went off the road to the right, struck a bridge abutment and burst into flames.

The SUV was fully engulfed in flames when police and fire personnel arrived. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the driver's body was found inside. Their identity has not yet been determined.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

