Revere shooting

1 Man Shot, Wounded in Revere

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police

By Alec Greaney

A Charlestown man who was shot in Revere Saturday afternoon drove himself to a hospital in Chelsea for care, authorities say.

Bullet holes could be seen on the side of homes on Ponoma Street in Revere Saturday. Revere police said the shooting occurred in the area of that street and Folsom Street early in the afternoon.

The 35-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Revere police said Saturday evening, and is expected to be okay.

The victim first drove to Beth Israel Deaconess Urgent Care at Chelsea and was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, Chelsea police said.

Police say the situation posed no threat to the public at this time, but did not indicate if they had made any arrests.

A neighbor in the area said he heard four gunshots, while he said his wife saw a pickup truck driving quickly away from the scene.

One homeowner also said they had surveillance video of the alleged gunman, but police haven't indicated what the footage shows.

