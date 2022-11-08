Powerball

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Massachusetts

Nine other people won $50,000 prizes

By Marc Fortier

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

No one from Massachusetts won the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday night, but one lucky Bay State resident did win $1 million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said someone who bought a Powerball ticket at West Squantum Market and Liquors at 205 West Squantum St. in Quincy won $1 million in the Nov. 7 drawing. The winner's name was not released.

Lottery officials said nine other people won $50,000 prizes in the drawing.

Here's where those winning tickets were purchased:

  • Cumberland Farms, 1128 Oakhill Ave., Attleborough
  • Thistle & Shamrock, 62 Walden St., Cambridge
  • New Mart Variety, 69 Sterling St., Clinton
  • Speedway, 91 Faunce Corner Mall Road, North Dartmouth
  • Speedway, 373 Bridge St., Dedham
  • Nobscot's Cafe, 847 Edgell Road, Framingham
  • Stop & Shop, 3900 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills
  • Main Street Variety, 335 Main St., Medford
  • Cumberland Farms, 105 Post Office Park, Wilbraham

The winning ticket for the world record jackpot $2.04 billion jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the Southern California community of Altadena, lottery officials said. The agency did not indicate whether anyone stepped forward to claim the prize and promised more details would be upcoming.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing for the multi-state Powerball lottery are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number is 10. Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won. It topped the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016. 

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those were close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6. Three winless months later, it ballooned beyond $2 billion.

The drawing Monday night was delayed for hours by a security process hiccup.

