$1 million Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts and Maine

Once again no one won the Powerball jackpot drawn this Saturday, but luck seems to have touched two Massachusetts residents and one from Maine.

According to the lottery, two tickets matched the five white balls in the drawing: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65. The Powerball was 19.

With this, the Massachusetts tickets earned $1 million each. In the case of Maine, they paid for the Power Play special that costs $1 and with this, they doubled their winnings for a total of $2 million.

At the moment there are no details of where exactly the tickets were sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday and the jackpot is $1.55 billion.

The winner can choose between the full amount of the jackpot spread over 30 years as an annual payment, or a little more than half that amount as a lump sum payment up front – about $679.8 million in cash.