Powerball

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

Getty Images

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut for Monday night's drawing.

While nobody won the estimated $922 million jackpot prize, one person in our state matched five numbers and won $1 million. It's unclear where the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were 5 - 8 - 9 - 17 - 41 with a Powerball of 21.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has reached $1 billion and is the third largest in U.S. history.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us