Woman Found Dead After Fire in East Windsor, Conn.

A woman has been found dead after a fire in East Windsor.

The East Windsor fire marshal said the woman was found in the third-floor apartment.

Firefighters were searching for a person they believed was missing from the third floor of a three-story apartment building on Church Street after a fire broke out Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

Officials said the fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. and heavy smoke was coming out of the third-floor window. Officials also stated intense clutter created challenging conditions for crews to work through.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the people who have been displaced.