East Windsor

Woman Found Dead After Fire in East Windsor, Conn.

A woman has been found dead after a fire in East Windsor.

The East Windsor fire marshal said the woman was found in the third-floor apartment.

Firefighters were searching for a person they believed was missing from the third floor of a three-story apartment building on Church Street after a fire broke out Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

Officials said the fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. and heavy smoke was coming out of the third-floor window. Officials also stated intense clutter created challenging conditions for crews to work through.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the people who have been displaced.

