Passenger in Wolcott, Conn. crash who was in critical condition has died: police

A person who had life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wolcott early Sunday morning has died.

Officers responded to a report of a one-car crash on Wolcott Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said it appears a vehicle with three people inside was traveling northbound on Wolcott Road when it exited the road and hit a utility pole.

According to police, a passenger in the back seat sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical, but stable condition. Later on Sunday, police said the person had died. His identity has not been released.

Another passenger that was inside of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not given an update on this person's condition.

Authorities said they have been given conflicting statements and the actual driver of the vehicle is still being investigated at this time.

DNA samples have been taken and the scene has been photographed and mapped for evidence.

The crash remains under investigation.