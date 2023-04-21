rowley

1 Person Hospitalized Following Rowley House Fire

The blaze was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Main Street

By Marc Fortier

One person is hospitalized following a house fire in Rowley, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Mark Emery said his department received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a possible house fire at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Main Street.

Emery said a person was found on the first floor of the home and they were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The floor on the first floor started to give way shortly thereafter, so fire crews were pulled out of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

