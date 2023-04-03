1 Person Killed in Rollover Crash on Route 195 in Marion

One person was killed in a rollover crash on Route 195 in Marion, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.
State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 195 west in Marion around 12:13 a.m. They said their preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 was driving west when it drifted off the left side of the road and into the grass median, striking a concrete support section of the Route 105 overpass.
The driver, 28-year-old William Gronblom, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.
