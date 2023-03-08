Torrington

Man in Critical Condition After Getting Burned During House Fire in Conn.

A man has burns to multiple parts of his body and is in critical condition after a house fire in Torrington on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Cedar Lane around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of a house fire.

According to investigators, there was a man and a dog in the home at the time of the fire.

Police said the man sustained burns to multiple parts of his body and was transported to the Bridgeport Burn Center by LifeStar. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The dog is healthy and was taken in by a neighbor.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

The road is currently reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic. It's unclear when the road will fully reopen.

