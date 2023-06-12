vernon

Man found dead after house fire in Conn.

A man has been found dead after a fire at a home in Vernon late Sunday night.

Emergency crews received a 911 call about an active structure fire on Hany Lane around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, one person was unaccounted for and was later found dead in the home. Police identified the person as a man in his 60s, but did not release his name.

Police tape is currently up around the home. Crews from Connecticut State Police, Vernon Police and Vernon Fire Department remain at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released details about what may have started the fire. It is believed the fire started in the garage.

Anyone who may have information or anyone who may have seen anything is urged to contact Vernon Police.

