Bridgeport

1-Year-Old and 5-Year-Old Siblings, Their Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for two children who are missing from Bridgeport and troopers said their mom is missing as well.

State police said Ejurain Richards, her 1-year-old Torah Layton and her 5-year-old Davel Layton have been missing since February 9.

It's unclear where the three were last seen or what they were last seen wearing.

Authorities did not release a description or photo for Richards.

Torah has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Davel is described as having auburn hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Police did not provide photos for Torah or Davel.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

the torch Feb 1

Kamila Valieva Places First in Short Program; U.S. Takes Bronze in Men's Team Pursuit

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 6 hours ago

Ukraine Stays Wary as Russia Says Some Troops Will Pull Back

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (860) 581-5100.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportmissing mommissing kidssilver alerts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us