10 Fun Activities to Do in Lynn While Social Distancing

The largest city in Essex County, the oceanside gem of Lynn has plenty to do to keep you busy and active.

Whether you’re a history-lover or an avid beachgoer, the vibrant community is sure to satisfy your needs.

Here are 10 things you should check out if you find yourself in Lynn:

King’s Beach

Located on Lynn Shore Drive, this beach stretches into Swampscott with four miles of breathtaking views of the Atlantic.

With options for food within walking distance, this spot is a great place to come for the whole day.

The Stone Tower

Sitting atop Burrill Hill in Lynn Woods, this tower is the highest point in the city. Built in 1936, its original use was for fire observation to shelter the crews.

So, make sure to stop by this historic site to catch some stunning views of Boston’s skyline and Lynn’s waterfront.

Lynn Heritage State Park

Calling all history buffs! This history-packed waterfront park with a boardwalk, benches and more offers locals and tourists a great place to explore.

Explorers can enjoy views of Lynn Harbor and Massachusetts Bay, along with the Boston skyline. It also offers some great views of boats riding through the local marina.

High Rock Tower

Located within High Rock Tower Reservation, this 85-foot high stone structure is a must-see.

http://www.cityoflynnoecd.net/projects_highrocktower_landscape.shtml

It houses the city’s 12-inch Meade telescope which is capable of viewing Saturn’s rings, star clusters, nebulae and more. If the telescope wasn’t enough to get you to visit, then maybe its outstanding views of the Atlantic and beyond will be.

Lynn Shore Drive

No matter the season, Lynn Shore Drive is sure to satisfy your ocean needs!

This mile-long historic parkway runs parallel to the beautiful Atlantic and offers its beachgoers an esplanade, seawall and more scenic views than one could ever need.

Red Rock Park

If you haven’t noticed yet, Lynn is home to some pretty stellar views. Well, Red Rock Park is no exception.

Residing as another historic landmark, this park has views of the Atlantic as well as beach access. Unlike other parks you may come across, this one has tide pools that are home to marine plants and animals.

Weetamoo Cliff

Grab your sneakers, we’re going on a hike.

This loop trail -- approximately three miles long -- offers its hikers gorgeous views of nature. During the winter months, this trail looks especially pretty when coated in white fluff.

So, what are you waiting for? Bring your furry friend and enjoy some fresh air at this hidden gem!

Lynn Woods Reservation

Ever wondered where the second largest municipal park in the United States resides? Look no further -- Lynn Woods Reservation has 30+ miles of multi-use trails.

Whether you’re looking to go for a run or go horseback riding, this place has got you covered.

Dungeon Rock

Heading to Lynn Woods Reservation? Make sure to stop at Dungeon Rock which is conveniently located within the park.

This rock formation is home to a cave -- known as Dungeon Rock -- that makes for a great place to go exploring.

Gannon Municipal Golf Course

Any golfers out there? If so, be sure to check out Gannon Municipal Golf Course when it opens for the 2021 season on March 1.

Sitting near Lynn Woods Reservation, this 18-hole course has something for every golfer -- seasonal memberships, daily fees, outings and league play.