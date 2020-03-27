35 Deaths, Over 3,200 Cases of Coronavirus in Mass.

Massachusetts reported 10 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 35.

State health officials reported a total of 3,240 coronavirus cases, an increase of more than 800 from the 2,417 reported on Thursday. Officials have warned that the number of cases statewide was likely to rise dramatically due to recent increases in testing for the virus.

The latest deaths included three women and one man in their 90s, three women and one man in their 80s and two men in their 60s. Most had preexisting conditions and had been hospitalized.

"If we each do our part as humans and individuals to stop the spread, then we'll get through this quicker," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference Friday, but without that, stay-at-home orders will drag on.

The majority of the confirmed cases continue to be in Middlesex County, with 685 people affected. Suffolk County now has 631 cases, followed by Norfolk County's 393 and Essex County's 350.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to grow, as well, with health officials saying that 288 people have required hospitalization. Another 999 were not hospitalized, and 1,953 cases remain under investigation.

The cases remain equally divided between men and women, while those diagnosed with COVID-19 vary greatly in age.

Nationwide, millions of people have filed for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on small businesses.

Only 63 teenagers and children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 567 people have tested positive between the ages of 20 and 29, 581 between 30 and 39 years old, 526 between 40 and 49, 597 between 50 and 59, 442 between 60 and 69 and 462 who are 70 or older. The age of two people with the new coronavirus has yet to be determined.

On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that all travelers arriving in Massachusetts will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days as the state continues its fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The governor also urged people not to travel to Massachusetts at all -- especially if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Baker announced an extension of the closure of the state's school buildings and non-emergency day care centers through the end of April.

Social distancing will save lives, but it can also start to feel pretty isolating. Author and social connection expert Susan McPherson gives her top five tips for staying connected to your community from home.

His previous order, made to mitigate the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, had only closed the facilities through April 6. The earliest that all schools, public and private, can now re-open is Monday, May 4. Only residential special education schools are exempt. Child care centers are allowed to remain open if they care for vulnerable children and those from families of essential workers and first responders.

All non-essential businesses have also been ordered to close for two weeks and a stay-at-home advisory is in effect for the state.

Baker has ordered all grocery stories and pharmacies to set aside an hour when only seniors will be allowed to shop. They are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.