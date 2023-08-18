10 people injured, child in critical condition, after crash in Wolcott, Conn.

Wolcott police said 10 people are injured, including a 10-year-old who is in critical condition, after a car crash Friday night.

The police department said a vehicle traveling on Woodtick Road turned abruptly and overcorrected before going off the roadway and landing on its side.

Two adults and eight children were squeezed in a Ford Focus, with three kids in the hatchback part of the car.

Police said one of those kids, a 10-year-old, was ejected and ended up underneath the vehicle. Other drivers stopped to help the child out from under the car. He is in critical condition and has a severe laceration on his back, according to authorities.

The nine other passengers all have numerous bumps and bruises, and everyone was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident was reported at approximately 8 p.m. Police are actively investigating.